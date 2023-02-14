Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is 32.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.27 and a high of $84.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $64.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36%.

Currently trading at $65.41, the stock is -2.65% and 15.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 42.62% off its SMA200. EXAS registered -19.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.15%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.79%, and is -2.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has around 6420 employees, a market worth around $12.08B and $2.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.47% and -22.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.00M, and float is at 176.12M with Short Float at 6.75%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Condella Sarah,the company’sEVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Condella Sarah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $67.93 per share for a total of $67930.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84090.0 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Condella Sarah (EVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $60.00 per share for $60000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85090.0 shares of the EXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, Cunningham Everett (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 16,872 shares at an average price of $31.37 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 18,654 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) that is trading -18.49% down over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -27.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.