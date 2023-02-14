GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Is Up 18.93% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) is 18.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.00 and a high of $73.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEHC stock was last observed hovering at around $69.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $69.43, the stock is 1.19% and 8.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 8.78% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 5.76% in the last 1 month, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $31.14B and $18.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.63. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.00% and -6.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.10% this year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 453.93M, and float is at 453.21M with Short Float at 1.93%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times.