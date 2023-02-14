H World Group Limited (HTHT) Is Up 23.74% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is 23.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.84 and a high of $51.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTHT stock was last observed hovering at around $51.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $382.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.32% off the consensus price target high of $413.83 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 81.36% higher than the price target low of $281.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.49, the stock is 8.51% and 16.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 41.60% off its SMA200. HTHT registered 18.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.32%.

The stock witnessed a 12.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.27%, and is 13.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has around 24384 employees, a market worth around $16.71B and $1.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.46. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.35% and 1.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H World Group Limited (HTHT) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H World Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.46M, and float is at 316.91M with Short Float at 2.96%.