Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) is 384.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HILS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.89, the stock is 128.21% and 224.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.88 million and changing 18.87% at the moment leaves the stock 132.64% off its SMA200. HILS registered -52.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 62.93%.

The stock witnessed a 378.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 404.00%, and is 62.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.10% over the week and 20.69% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 523.76% and -55.00% from its 52-week high.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.53M, and float is at 5.13M with Short Float at 0.21%.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MILBY RANDY,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MILBY RANDY bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $390.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.94 million shares.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that MILBY RANDY (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $0.69 per share for $688.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.94 million shares of the HILS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, MILBY RANDY (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1 shares at an average price of $0.94 for $1.0. The insider now directly holds 2,937,540 shares of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS).