Is Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) a good stock to buy now?

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) is 18.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.14 and a high of $12.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIRD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 4.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is 3.49% and 7.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -24.76% off its SMA200. BIRD registered -75.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.63%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.33%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $425.68M and $310.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.64% and -76.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.20% this year.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.27M, and float is at 95.47M with Short Float at 6.59%.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zwillinger Joseph,the company’sCo-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Zwillinger Joseph sold 92,643 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $2.78 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Allbirds Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Zwillinger Joseph (Co-Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 13,867 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $2.78 per share for $38550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BIRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Zwillinger Joseph (Co-Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,600 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $12650.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -13.58% down over the past 12 months.