Is GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) a good stock to buy now?

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) is 24.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLYC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 24.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.78, the stock is 24.12% and 40.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 8.62% at the moment leaves the stock 201.05% off its SMA200. GLYC registered 253.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 329.69%.

The stock witnessed a 31.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 285.71%, and is 23.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.81% over the week and 10.19% over the month.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $185.64M and $0.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 641.18% and 5.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.80%).

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GlycoMimetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.42M, and float is at 51.08M with Short Float at 1.94%.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Invus Public Equities, L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 11,451 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $3.24 per share for a total of $37123.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.57 million shares.

GlycoMimetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that SANDELL SCOTT D (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $3.12 per share for $9.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.24 million shares of the GLYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, SANDELL SCOTT D (10% Owner) disposed off 652,016 shares at an average price of $3.26 for $2.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,588,288 shares of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC).

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading -49.78% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -3.94% lower over the same period. Savara Inc. (SVRA) is 91.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.