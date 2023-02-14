Masco Corporation (MAS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is 21.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.33 and a high of $58.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $55.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.2% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -25.69% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.56, the stock is 7.84% and 12.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 10.60% off its SMA200. MAS registered -2.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.76%.

The stock witnessed a 9.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.71%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $12.51B and $8.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.62 and Fwd P/E is 15.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.62% and -3.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.60%).

Masco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.40% this year.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.00M, and float is at 224.74M with Short Float at 2.76%.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Masco Corporation (MAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allman Keith J.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Allman Keith J. sold 33,366 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $53.52 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Allman Keith J. (President and CEO) sold a total of 45,448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $53.96 per share for $2.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Allman Keith J. (President and CEO) disposed off 56,853 shares at an average price of $56.26 for $3.2 million. The insider now directly holds 258,085 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading -16.30% down over the past 12 months. Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) is -15.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.