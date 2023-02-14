Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 114.86% Change This Year

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) is 114.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $6.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is 35.29% and 82.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -62.95% off its SMA200. UTRS registered -91.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.57%.

The stock witnessed a 96.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.11%, and is -4.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.42% over the week and 27.86% over the month.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $12.38M and $50.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.24% and -92.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.90%).

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Minerva Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.50% this year.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.61M, and float is at 26.84M with Short Float at 3.28%.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L bought 24,437,927 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34.44 million shares.