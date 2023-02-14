Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Is Up 12.29% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is 12.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.05 and a high of $59.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $20.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.82% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.7% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.74, the stock is -2.68% and 0.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 4.72% at the moment leaves the stock -17.15% off its SMA200. OSTK registered -56.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.44%.

The stock witnessed a 1.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.63%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has around 1350 employees, a market worth around $992.87M and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.66 and Fwd P/E is 51.27. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.51% and -63.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Overstock.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.71M, and float is at 45.27M with Short Float at 11.53%.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Corbus Barclay F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Corbus Barclay F sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $23.24 per share for a total of $16268.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49273.0 shares.

Overstock.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Messing Barbara (Director) sold a total of 450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $23.24 per share for $10458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4912.0 shares of the OSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Corbus Barclay F (Director) disposed off 933 shares at an average price of $21.47 for $20032.0. The insider now directly holds 48,973 shares of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 20.93% up over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is 14.04% higher over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -16.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.