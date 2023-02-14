Positives for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) as stock gains in recent trading

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) is 63.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.29 and a high of $35.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSH stock was last observed hovering at around $35.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.56% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -67.95% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.27, the stock is 19.31% and 40.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.6 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 53.87% off its SMA200. OSH registered 89.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.33.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.21%, and is 35.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $8.55B and $1.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.39% and -0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.92M, and float is at 220.22M with Short Float at 9.05%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRICE GEOFFREY M,the company’sChief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that PRICE GEOFFREY M sold 7,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $35.60 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.87 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that GUENTHNER ROBERT (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 8,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $35.26 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the OSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, PRICE GEOFFREY M (Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $34.07 for $13.63 million. The insider now directly holds 3,874,863 shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH).