Positives for Sonos Inc. (SONO) as stock gains in recent trading

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 25.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.65 and a high of $31.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.42% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.05% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.21, the stock is 13.96% and 18.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing 5.57% at the moment leaves the stock 17.09% off its SMA200. SONO registered -23.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.53%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.47%, and is 17.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1844 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 165.70 and Fwd P/E is 35.95. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.38% and -32.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.21M, and float is at 123.95M with Short Float at 4.51%.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Millington Nicholas,the company’sChief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Millington Nicholas sold 41,898 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $20.13 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Coles Joanna (Director) sold a total of 5,430 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $20.55 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15667.0 shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Coles Joanna (Director) disposed off 905 shares at an average price of $21.77 for $19702.0. The insider now directly holds 21,097 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).

Sonos Inc. (SONO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -10.61% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -31.75% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -31.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.