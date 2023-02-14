RGTI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Now

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) is 41.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $11.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 48.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is 8.16% and 12.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -13.45% at the moment leaves the stock -68.11% off its SMA200. RGTI registered -89.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.72%.

The stock witnessed a 21.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.45%, and is -11.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.18% over the week and 16.69% over the month.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $112.87M and $9.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.43% and -90.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (73.10%).

Rigetti Computing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.40% this year.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.57M, and float is at 114.76M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fitzgerald Alissa,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fitzgerald Alissa sold 4,131 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $5288.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67436.0 shares.

Rigetti Computing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Fitzgerald Alissa (Director) sold a total of 3,869 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $1.28 per share for $4952.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67436.0 shares of the RGTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Rigetti Chad (Director) disposed off 132,289 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 8,884,191 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI).