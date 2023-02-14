Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) is 35.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.47 and a high of $112.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $71.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $71.33, the stock is 8.27% and 22.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 7.03% off its SMA200. STX registered -35.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.50%.

The stock witnessed a 23.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.58%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $14.42B and $9.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.45 and Fwd P/E is 14.20. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.26% and -36.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 37.30% this year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.00M, and float is at 205.30M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nygaard Jeffrey D.,the company’sEVP, Operations and Technology. SEC filings show that Nygaard Jeffrey D. sold 36,809 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $69.14 per share for a total of $2.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30360.0 shares.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $103.26 per share for $5.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the STX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) disposed off 272,297 shares at an average price of $108.01 for $29.41 million. The insider now directly holds 13,437,070 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX).

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetApp Inc. (NTAP) that is trading -24.80% down over the past 12 months and Western Digital Corporation (WDC) that is -20.43% lower over the same period. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is 11.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.