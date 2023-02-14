These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is -2.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.77 and a high of $69.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NDAQ stock was last observed hovering at around $59.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.33% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -19.18% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.59, the stock is -1.80% and -4.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 2.08% off its SMA200. NDAQ registered 0.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.12%.

The stock witnessed a -5.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.00%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $28.96B and $6.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.36 and Fwd P/E is 20.35. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.41% and -13.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Nasdaq Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 491.23M, and float is at 341.02M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daly Michelle Lynn,the company’sController and Prin Acctg Ofcr. SEC filings show that Daly Michelle Lynn sold 1,998 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $59.55 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8971.0 shares.

Nasdaq Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that SKULE JEREMY (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $60.45 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74667.0 shares of the NDAQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, SKULE JEREMY (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,100 shares at an average price of $65.44 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 54,381 shares of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ).

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -22.09% down over the past 12 months and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is -13.83% lower over the same period.