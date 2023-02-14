These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) is -6.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.18 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRVB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $9.91, the stock is 7.91% and 6.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -4.71% at the moment leaves the stock 59.44% off its SMA200. PRVB registered 48.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.33%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.60%, and is 9.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.86% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $775.16M and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 211.15% and -8.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.50%).

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.12M, and float is at 81.80M with Short Float at 9.24%.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sessa Capital (Master), L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $28.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.88 million shares.

Provention Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Palmer Ashleigh (Director and CEO) sold a total of 24,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $10.27 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.57 million shares of the PRVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Leon Francisco (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 24,015 shares at an average price of $10.27 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,573,000 shares of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB).

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.94% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 46.22% higher over the same period.