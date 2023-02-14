Things appear to be looking up for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) is 105.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBSE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 96.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is 52.31% and 70.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing 18.18% at the moment leaves the stock -35.45% off its SMA200. NBSE registered -70.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.79%.

The stock witnessed a 69.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.24%, and is 62.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.41% over the week and 15.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 126.74% and -81.25% from its 52-week high.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.28M, and float is at 30.02M with Short Float at 0.88%.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mann William Roland,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Mann William Roland bought 6,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $1.92 per share for a total of $11904.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11200.0 shares.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Branning Todd P. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $1.81 per share for $18100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the NBSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Branning Todd P. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.74 for $17400.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE).