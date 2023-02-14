Things appear to be looking up for SeqLL Inc. (SQL)

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) is 268.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SQL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 64.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.07, the stock is 72.93% and 128.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.74 million and changing -18.94% at the moment leaves the stock 50.85% off its SMA200. SQL registered -31.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.99%.

The stock witnessed a 196.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.58%, and is 98.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 49.04% over the week and 24.71% over the month.

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $8.11M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 364.81% and -55.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.30%).

SeqLL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -323.40% this year.

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.89M, and float is at 7.52M with Short Float at 0.10%.

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at SeqLL Inc. (SQL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miscoll Douglas Patrick,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Miscoll Douglas Patrick bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

SeqLL Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Miscoll Douglas Patrick (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $0.35 per share for $525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the SQL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, JONES DANIEL ROBERT (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,733 shares at an average price of $0.39 for $2236.0. The insider now directly holds 2,565,733 shares of SeqLL Inc. (SQL).