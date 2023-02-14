Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) – The 92.67% Upside Potential Remains

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) is 203.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $8.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.67% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is 199.64% and 204.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 175.67 million and changing 90.27% at the moment leaves the stock 103.22% off its SMA200. VLON registered -83.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 107.55%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.13.

The stock witnessed a 203.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 245.10%, and is 211.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 47.61% over the week and 19.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 328.43% and -89.46% from its 52-week high.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.90% this year.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.11M, and float is at 6.96M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.