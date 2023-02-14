VVNT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Now

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) is 0.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $11.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VVNT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $11.93, the stock is -0.25% and 1.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 59.67% off its SMA200. VVNT registered 84.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.41%.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.71%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.26% over the week and 0.19% over the month.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $1.64B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 265.95% and -0.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.50% this year.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.04M, and float is at 196.12M with Short Float at 4.42%.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times.