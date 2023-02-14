Why Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) is 49.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $9.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $9.56, the stock is 20.21% and 33.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 68.34% off its SMA200. HIMS registered 94.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 33.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$26.79.

The stock witnessed a 34.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.45%, and is 21.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has around 398 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $444.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 251.47% and -0.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.50%).

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -375.60% this year.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.23M, and float is at 155.83M with Short Float at 11.08%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boughton Soleil,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Boughton Soleil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $8.14 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Boughton Soleil (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $7.51 per share for $15020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the HIMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Boughton Soleil (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 12,345 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $80242.0. The insider now directly holds 289,089 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS).