Will Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is 26.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.14 and a high of $53.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPR stock was last observed hovering at around $34.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.77% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.3% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -43.65% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.35, the stock is 8.43% and 19.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing 8.01% at the moment leaves the stock 24.92% off its SMA200. SPR registered -26.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.89%.

The stock witnessed a 7.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.21%, and is 8.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.30% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has around 16100 employees, a market worth around $3.95B and $5.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.34. Profit margin for the company is -8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.68% and -29.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.70M, and float is at 104.25M with Short Float at 5.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $26.29 per share for a total of $13145.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17641.0 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $29.55 per share for $14775.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18141.0 shares of the SPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $31.91 for $15955.0. The insider now directly holds 18,641 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 5.79% up over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 24.87% higher over the same period.