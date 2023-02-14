Will Veru Inc. (VERU) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is -23.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $24.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is -30.04% and -27.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -3.13% at the moment leaves the stock -62.77% off its SMA200. VERU registered -33.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.89%.

The stock witnessed a -34.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.32%, and is -29.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.79% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

Veru Inc. (VERU) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $310.06M and $39.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.61% and -83.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.33M, and float is at 61.13M with Short Float at 22.37%.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Veru Inc. (VERU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisenberger Mario,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Eisenberger Mario sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $20.04 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Veru Inc. (VERU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 14.06% up over the past 12 months and Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) that is -5.78% lower over the same period. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is -15.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.