ABB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ABB Ltd (ABB) Now

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is 11.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $35.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $34.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $33.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.11% off the consensus price target high of $43.97 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -23.03% lower than the price target low of $27.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.81, the stock is -1.00% and 4.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 17.02% off its SMA200. ABB registered 2.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.46%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.06%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 104400 employees, a market worth around $66.89B and $29.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.57 and Fwd P/E is 19.77. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.31% and -4.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABB Ltd (ABB) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABB Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.88B, and float is at 1.79B with Short Float at 0.10%.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -9.24% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 7.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.