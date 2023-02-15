Analysts suggest Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) could spike 37.13% in a year

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is 16.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.11 and a high of $143.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $136.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.46% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.13% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -8.82% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.46, the stock is 12.13% and 13.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.48 million and changing 4.01% at the moment leaves the stock 21.96% off its SMA200. ANET registered 16.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.88%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.04%, and is 4.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 2993 employees, a market worth around $44.28B and $3.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.54 and Fwd P/E is 25.78. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.74% and -1.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.93M, and float is at 234.13M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 261 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 120 and purchases happening 141 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duda Kenneth,the company’sCTO and SVP Software Eng. SEC filings show that Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $133.58 per share for a total of $2.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3244.0 shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) sold a total of 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $133.59 per share for $2.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, McCool John F (Chief Platform Officer) disposed off 1,008 shares at an average price of $129.52 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading -22.32% down over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is -7.86% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -18.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.