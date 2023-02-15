Analysts suggest Ouster Inc. (OUST) could spike 67.0% in a year

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) is 91.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OUST stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 16.12% and 35.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing 20.44% at the moment leaves the stock 7.83% off its SMA200. OUST registered -46.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.38%.

The stock witnessed a 36.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.36%, and is -5.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.02% over the week and 10.41% over the month.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has around 278 employees, a market worth around $308.86M and $41.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 117.11% and -67.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.20%).

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ouster Inc. (OUST) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.36M, and float is at 123.70M with Short Float at 7.65%.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brunelle Anna,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Brunelle Anna sold 3,067 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $3382.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.32 million shares.

Ouster Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that SPENCER DARIEN (EVP of Global Operations) sold a total of 2,467 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.10 per share for $2715.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.6 million shares of the OUST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Dickerman Nathan (President of Field Operations) disposed off 45,070 shares at an average price of $1.23 for $55382.0. The insider now directly holds 845,317 shares of Ouster Inc. (OUST).