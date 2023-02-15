Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Is Up 9.41% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is 9.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.10 and a high of $48.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARR stock was last observed hovering at around $45.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $45.13, the stock is 1.27% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 12.47% off its SMA200. CARR registered -0.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.62%.

The stock witnessed a -1.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.55%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $37.72B and $20.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.03 and Fwd P/E is 15.95. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.34% and -6.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 119.60% this year.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 835.30M, and float is at 826.32M with Short Float at 0.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Christopher John,the company’sPresident, HVAC. SEC filings show that Nelson Christopher John sold 213,353 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $45.30 per share for a total of $9.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97285.0 shares.

Carrier Global Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Crockett Kyle (Vice President, Controller) sold a total of 10,433 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $45.85 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Timperman Jurgen (President, Fire & Security) disposed off 102,552 shares at an average price of $43.57 for $4.47 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR).

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 7.49% up over the past 12 months.