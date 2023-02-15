Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) up 2.00% since start of the year

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is 2.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.60 and a high of $266.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAT stock was last observed hovering at around $248.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.79% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.49% off the consensus price target high of $337.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -39.63% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $244.36, the stock is -3.19% and 0.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 16.98% off its SMA200. CAT registered 21.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.71%.

The stock witnessed a -5.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.33%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has around 107700 employees, a market worth around $126.45B and $59.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.32 and Fwd P/E is 14.37. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.15% and -8.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.20% this year.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 525.00M, and float is at 519.28M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Long Suzette M,the company’sCLO/General Counsel. SEC filings show that Long Suzette M sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $251.04 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8776.0 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that DICKINSON DANIEL M (Director) sold a total of 6,070 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $251.22 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5038.0 shares of the CAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Johnson Cheryl H (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 23,883 shares at an average price of $250.44 for $5.98 million. The insider now directly holds 13,857 shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 4.24% up over the past 12 months.