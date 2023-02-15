Confluent Inc. (CFLT) – The 5.77% Upside Potential Remains

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) is 27.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.48 and a high of $58.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.47% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -48.79% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.27, the stock is 18.64% and 25.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.06 million and changing 5.49% at the moment leaves the stock 17.25% off its SMA200. CFLT registered -50.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.44%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 38.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.96%, and is 10.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has around 1981 employees, a market worth around $8.19B and $585.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 392.64. Profit margin for the company is -75.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.51% and -51.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.80%).

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 282.27M, and float is at 152.50M with Short Float at 10.34%.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Confluent Inc. (CFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tomlinson Steffan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tomlinson Steffan sold 227,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $25.59 per share for a total of $5.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Confluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Tomlinson Steffan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 112,304 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $25.27 per share for $2.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Tomlinson Steffan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 33,126 shares at an average price of $25.04 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 106,407 shares of Confluent Inc. (CFLT).