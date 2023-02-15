Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CEG Stock Is Going Next

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is -0.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.18 and a high of $97.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEG stock was last observed hovering at around $86.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $99.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.17% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.43% higher than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.06, the stock is 2.10% and -0.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 11.48% off its SMA200. CEG registered 78.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.99%.

The stock witnessed a 1.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.77%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has around 11696 employees, a market worth around $27.37B and $22.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.40. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.03% and -12.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -134.70% this year.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.00M, and float is at 326.26M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times.