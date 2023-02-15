Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:COUP Stock Is Going Next

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is 1.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.29 and a high of $134.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COUP stock was last observed hovering at around $80.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.76% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -6.8% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.10, the stock is 0.37% and 4.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 20.70% off its SMA200. COUP registered -38.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.62%.

The stock witnessed a 0.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.06%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.20% over the week and 0.30% over the month.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has around 3076 employees, a market worth around $6.05B and $818.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 112.50. Profit margin for the company is -41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.78% and -40.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.50% this year.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.04M, and float is at 75.40M with Short Float at 9.13%.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tiscornia Anthony D,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tiscornia Anthony D sold 845 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $79.95 per share for a total of $67554.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5607.0 shares.

Coupa Software Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Baratta Maurizio (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $80.00 per share for $23680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6436.0 shares of the COUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Glenn Robert (EVP Global Sales) disposed off 289 shares at an average price of $79.20 for $22889.0. The insider now directly holds 13,003 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 29.38% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -45.34% lower over the same period.