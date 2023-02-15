EBR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Now

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is -13.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $12.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.11% off the consensus price target high of $14.01 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 33.69% higher than the price target low of $10.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.85, the stock is -11.58% and -13.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock -19.40% off its SMA200. EBR registered 7.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.72%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.45%, and is -3.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has around 12126 employees, a market worth around $15.86B and $38.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.83 and Fwd P/E is 6.99. Distance from 52-week low is 8.99% and -34.04% from its 52-week high.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.30% this year.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 0.04%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 1.43% up over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is -33.45% lower over the same period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is -14.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.