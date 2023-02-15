Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is 5.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.18 and a high of $29.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $12.89, the stock is -4.17% and 0.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.84 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -21.59% off its SMA200. ELAN registered -49.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.42%.

The stock witnessed a -1.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.59%, and is -7.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $6.26B and $4.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.03. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.30% and -56.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 488.40M, and float is at 472.91M with Short Float at 4.48%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BILBREY JOHN P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BILBREY JOHN P bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $13.24 per share for a total of $99267.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41722.0 shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Simmons Jeffrey N (PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $14.54 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, HOOVER R DAVID (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $15.18 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 145,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).