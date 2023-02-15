Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is 0.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $9.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is -3.87% and -4.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -13.35% off its SMA200. ETRN registered -12.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.34%.

The stock witnessed a -6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.87%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $1.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.72. Distance from 52-week low is 14.99% and -31.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -413.70% this year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.35M, and float is at 431.01M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times.