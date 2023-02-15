Fiserv Inc. (FISV) up 14.78% since start of the year

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is 14.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.03 and a high of $117.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FISV stock was last observed hovering at around $116.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.99% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -11.55% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.01, the stock is 7.37% and 11.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 15.57% off its SMA200. FISV registered 19.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.31%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.47%, and is 0.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $74.22B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.69 and Fwd P/E is 13.89. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.30% and -1.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiserv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 639.60M, and float is at 620.79M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Fiserv Inc. (FISV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chiarello Guy,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Chiarello Guy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $105.94 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Fiserv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,063 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $105.03 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the FISV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Chiarello Guy (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,937 shares at an average price of $105.03 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 202,686 shares of Fiserv Inc. (FISV).

Fiserv Inc. (FISV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -32.99% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -20.80% lower over the same period. FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is -14.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.