Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is -9.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -3.54% and -4.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -28.20% off its SMA200. GTE registered -28.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.53%.

The stock witnessed a -3.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.05%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 319 employees, a market worth around $291.95M and $695.04M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.08 and Fwd P/E is 2.36. Distance from 52-week low is 7.60% and -58.31% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 440.00% this year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.31M, and float is at 337.58M with Short Float at 0.47%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 165 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 165 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellson Ryan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.87 per share for a total of $43500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -14.81% down over the past 12 months and GeoPark Limited (GPRK) that is -8.69% lower over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 188.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.