Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is 5.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.60 and a high of $137.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $109.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79%.

Currently trading at $108.40, the stock is 0.39% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 7.38% off its SMA200. ICE registered -13.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.09%.

The stock witnessed a 0.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.91%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 8911 employees, a market worth around $59.93B and $9.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.16 and Fwd P/E is 18.26. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.35% and -21.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.10% this year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 559.00M, and float is at 550.82M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sprecher Jeffrey C,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $105.37 per share for a total of $3.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.97 million shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Foley Douglas (SVP, HR & Administration) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $105.98 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20934.0 shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Surdykowski Andrew J (General Counsel) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 40,507 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -20.61% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is 2.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.