Is Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) a good stock to buy now?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) is 37.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $9.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKKT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -5.56% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 10.81% at the moment leaves the stock -28.34% off its SMA200. BKKT registered -77.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $BKK and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $BKCT.

The stock witnessed a -20.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.53%, and is -10.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.60% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $447.51M and $78.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.13% and -81.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -701.20% this year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.59M, and float is at 62.12M with Short Float at 19.77%.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Annunzio Marc,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that D’Annunzio Marc sold 20,511 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $1.48 per share for a total of $30344.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Elliot Mark Sonbolian (Chief Sales & Mktg Officer) sold a total of 4,382 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $1.48 per share for $6487.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the BKKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, D’Annunzio Marc (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 43,157 shares at an average price of $1.71 for $73786.0. The insider now directly holds 471,491 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT).