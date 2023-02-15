Is Tapestry Inc. (TPR) a good stock to buy now?

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is 18.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.39 and a high of $47.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPR stock was last observed hovering at around $45.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $45.10, the stock is 1.39% and 10.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 29.33% off its SMA200. TPR registered 15.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.52%.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.51%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $10.93B and $6.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.43 and Fwd P/E is 10.66. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.90% and -5.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Tapestry Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.30M, and float is at 235.33M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Tapestry Inc. (TPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dadlani Manesh,the company’sVP, Controller and PAO. SEC filings show that Dadlani Manesh sold 1,582 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $38.53 per share for a total of $60954.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39375.0 shares.

Tapestry Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Dadlani Manesh (VP, Controller and PAO) sold a total of 2,005 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $36.81 per share for $73804.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33681.0 shares of the TPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Dadlani Manesh (VP, Controller and PAO) disposed off 5,602 shares at an average price of $36.85 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 35,686 shares of Tapestry Inc. (TPR).

Tapestry Inc. (TPR): Who are the competitors?

