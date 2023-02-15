Is Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) a good stock to buy now?

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is 12.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.36 and a high of $81.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRNO stock was last observed hovering at around $64.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $64.26, the stock is 0.35% and 6.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 7.94% off its SMA200. TRNO registered -8.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.54%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.39%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $5.03B and $276.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.67 and Fwd P/E is 46.91. Profit margin for the company is 71.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.60% and -20.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Terreno Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.04M, and float is at 73.26M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARLSON LEROY E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CARLSON LEROY E sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $58.49 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37791.0 shares.

Terreno Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $64.00 per share for $64000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the TRNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $64.49 for $64490.0. The insider now directly holds 104,518 shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO).

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -8.69% down over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is -11.96% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -12.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.