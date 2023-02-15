Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is 28.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $7.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is 0.37% and 11.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -9.85% off its SMA200. JOBY registered -10.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.53%.

The stock witnessed a 2.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.44%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 36.51% and -39.86% from its 52-week high.

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.90% this year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 583.97M, and float is at 359.37M with Short Float at 9.38%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allison Eric,the company’sHead of Product. SEC filings show that Allison Eric sold 18,766 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $4.01 per share for a total of $75252.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that DeHoff Katesold a total of 5,648 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $4.01 per share for $22648.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Bevirt JoeBen (CEO and Chief Architect) disposed off 139,578 shares at an average price of $3.69 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 487,680 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).