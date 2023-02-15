Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 11.48% Change This Year

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) is 11.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.10 and a high of $13.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $13.11, the stock is 4.73% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.32 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock 14.43% off its SMA200. PAA registered 21.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.31%.

The stock witnessed a 8.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.41%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $9.00B and $57.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.02 and Fwd P/E is 10.34. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.07% and 0.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 114.30% this year.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 698.00M, and float is at 452.28M with Short Float at 4.28%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCarthy Kevin S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McCarthy Kevin S bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $9.81 per share for a total of $1.96 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -0.23% down over the past 12 months and Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) that is 9.24% higher over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 7.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.