Positives for Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN) as stock gains in recent trading

Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: LICN) is -22.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LICN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.02%.

Currently trading at $2.72, the stock is -28.23% and -28.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.07 million and changing -42.62% at the moment leaves the stock -28.23% off its SMA200.

Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN) has around 391 employees, a market worth around $72.08M and $33.46M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.77. Distance from 52-week low is -3.55% and -48.19% from its 52-week high.

Lichen China Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (LICN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.50M, and float is at 5.80M with Short Float at -.