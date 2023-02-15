PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is 24.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.03 and a high of $60.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHM stock was last observed hovering at around $57.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.95% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -4.59% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.48, the stock is 3.73% and 14.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 29.49% off its SMA200. PHM registered 18.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.18%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.29%, and is -2.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has around 6524 employees, a market worth around $12.65B and $16.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.04 and Fwd P/E is 7.91. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.22% and -7.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PulteGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.12M, and float is at 223.34M with Short Float at 3.47%.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Meara Brien P.,the company’sVice President & Controller. SEC filings show that O’Meara Brien P. sold 4,924 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17308.0 shares.

PulteGroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Chadwick John J. (Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr) sold a total of 15,090 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $49.05 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82590.0 shares of the PHM stock.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) that is trading 10.15% up over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is 17.72% higher over the same period. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is -11.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.