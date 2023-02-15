Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) is -3.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $7.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRPL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.53% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -28.61% lower than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.63, the stock is -16.87% and -11.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock 9.59% off its SMA200. PRPL registered -28.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.26%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.31%, and is -18.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $423.32M and $617.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.72% and -41.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.10%).

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Purple Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.83M, and float is at 90.16M with Short Float at 5.62%.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coliseum Capital Management, L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $26.82 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46.81 million shares.

Purple Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that McGarvey Casey Kale (Chief Legal Officer) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $2.85 per share for $85500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78718.0 shares of the PRPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, DICAMILLO GARY T (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.66 for $26600.0. The insider now directly holds 113,083 shares of Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL).