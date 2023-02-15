Synchrony Financial (SYF) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is 10.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.22 and a high of $45.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $37.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.47% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -34.52% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.32, the stock is 1.20% and 5.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.89 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 8.17% off its SMA200. SYF registered -17.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.59%.

The stock witnessed a 8.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.72%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 18500 employees, a market worth around $15.84B and $17.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.95 and Fwd P/E is 6.75. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.46% and -19.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.90%).

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.20% this year.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 445.30M, and float is at 435.79M with Short Float at 2.89%.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEANE MARGARET M,the company’s. SEC filings show that KEANE MARGARET M sold 68,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $36.50 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Juel Carol () sold a total of 31,303 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $40.00 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55929.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Schaller Bart () disposed off 25,900 shares at an average price of $39.20 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 42,830 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -9.16% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -6.96% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is 2.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.