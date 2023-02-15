The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 13.60% Change This Year

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is 13.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.22 and a high of $62.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BK stock was last observed hovering at around $51.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.2% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -5.53% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.71, the stock is 2.73% and 8.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 17.71% off its SMA200. BK registered -17.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.66%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.15%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has around 51100 employees, a market worth around $41.93B and $7.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.82 and Fwd P/E is 9.59. Profit margin for the company is 45.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.77% and -17.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 811.30M, and float is at 806.77M with Short Float at 0.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smits Hanneke,the company’sSr. Exec. Vice President. SEC filings show that Smits Hanneke sold 16,960 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $42.29 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82256.0 shares.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that McCarthy J Kevin (SEVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $39.37 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, GIBBONS THOMAS P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 134,000 shares at an average price of $43.24 for $5.79 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -6.96% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -16.82% lower over the same period. Morgan Stanley (MS) is -3.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.