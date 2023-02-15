The Southern Company (SO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -6.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.85 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $67.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $66.65, the stock is -1.22% and -3.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -6.45% off its SMA200. SO registered -0.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.95%.

The stock witnessed a -5.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.40%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27300 employees, a market worth around $71.37B and $28.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.17 and Fwd P/E is 18.33. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.25% and -17.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 0.96%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cummiskey Christopher,the company’sEVP & CCCS Officer. SEC filings show that Cummiskey Christopher sold 852 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $67.31 per share for a total of $57348.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22059.0 shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Kuczynski Stephen E (Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear) sold a total of 14,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $70.95 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Cummiskey Christopher (EVP & CCCS Officer) disposed off 1,027 shares at an average price of $72.03 for $73975.0. The insider now directly holds 22,059 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 1.43% up over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -26.58% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is 3.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.