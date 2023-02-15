These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is 7.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $3.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.07, the stock is -1.30% and 16.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 116.36% off its SMA200. ARDX registered 334.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 230.46%.

The stock witnessed a -2.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.73%, and is -8.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $593.43M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 526.27% and -10.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-134.30%).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.20% this year.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.46M, and float is at 182.26M with Short Float at 5.80%.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAAB MICHAEL,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that RAAB MICHAEL sold 6,219 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $12120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Rodriguez Susan (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 3,456 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $1.95 per share for $6736.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Renz Justin A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,504 shares at an average price of $1.95 for $2931.0. The insider now directly holds 262,045 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 21.19% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -9.26% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -14.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.