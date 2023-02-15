These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) is 113.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $6.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCUL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76%.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is 46.45% and 73.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.55 million and changing 14.53% at the moment leaves the stock 49.64% off its SMA200. OCUL registered 9.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.91%.

The stock witnessed a 49.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.18%, and is 39.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.41% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $469.62M and $49.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 133.07% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 96.70% this year.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.98M, and float is at 76.10M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mattessich Antony C.,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Mattessich Antony C. sold 19,669 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $4.24 per share for a total of $83397.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Notman Donald (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $4.24 per share for $27458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the OCUL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Ozden Rabia Gurses (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 6,416 shares at an average price of $4.24 for $27204.0. The insider now directly holds 101,363 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) that is trading -47.34% down over the past 12 months and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) that is 3.63% higher over the same period.