These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -28.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $32.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.55% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.55% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is -35.45% and -39.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.15 million and changing -44.85% at the moment leaves the stock -84.37% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -95.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.10.

The stock witnessed a -31.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.39%, and is -36.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.44% over the week and 10.76% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $9.52M and $69.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.37. Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.37% and -97.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -229.30% this year.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.29M, and float is at 10.29M with Short Float at 1.27%.